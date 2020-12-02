You are here

Home > Consumer

Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 11:56 PM

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration, said on Wednesday she was bringing forward payments she committed to make to the retailer's pension fund.

Last year Monaco-based Ms Green committed to paying £100 million (S$178 million) into Arcadia's pension scheme in three instalments as part of a restructuring plan for the group that was agreed by creditors.

In a statement she said two instalments of £25 million have already been paid and the third and final instalment of £50 million was not due to be paid until September 2021.

"Lady Green is going to bring this payment forward to be paid in the next 7/10 days to complete the £100 million commitment of payment." Arcadia went into administration on Monday, putting 13,000 jobs at risk. Analysts estimate a pension fund deficit of £350 million.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, first in the world

JD.com, Carlyle among bidders for CJ Group's US$1b China logistics business: sources

Xiaomi halts Hong Kong trading after record stock placement

Samsung Electronics keeps chairmanship vacant in modest reshuffle

Singapore becomes first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

Dec 2, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Biden eyes swift new Iran talks after nuclear deal return

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will seek swift negotiations over new demands on Iran as soon as the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

Fire breaks out at Equinor industrial plant in Norway

[OSLO] A fire broke out at Equinor's plant at Tjeldbergodden in Norway, the local fire service said on Wednesday....

Dec 2, 2020 11:04 PM
Companies & Markets

CDW posts US$46,000 9M profit, reversing year-ago loss

JAPANESE-MANAGED precision-components maker CDW Holding made a US$46,000 net profit for the nine months ended...

Dec 2, 2020 11:03 PM
Stocks

EU antitrust regulators to clear US$27b LSE, Refinitiv deal: sources

[BRUSSELS] The London Stock Exchange is set to win EU antitrust approval for its US$27 billion acquisition of data...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for