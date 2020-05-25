You are here
Asahi to borrow 1.19t for purchase of AB InBev's Australia unit
[TOKYO] Japanese beer maker Asahi Group Holdings said on Monday it would borrow 1.19 trillion yen (S$15.69 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to pay for its acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev's Australian subsidiary.
Asahi said in a statement it had signed a contract on Monday for the loan from SMBC. The deal for the AB InBev subsidiary, Carlton & United Breweries, is set to close on June 1.
REUTERS
