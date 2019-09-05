You are here

Home > Consumer

Asia’s richest man is handing out free 4k televisions

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 12:37 PM

BP_Mukesh Ambani_050919_54.jpg
Three years after elbowing into the Indian wireless phone market with free calls and data, billionaire Mukesh Ambani is back at it.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] Three years after elbowing into the Indian wireless phone market with free calls and data, billionaire Mukesh Ambani is back at it.

This time, Asia's richest man is handing out TVs to hook users on movies and entertainment shows via internet. The tycoon is wedging into a business teeming with players from rival mobile carriers to Netflix and Amazon.com.

Mr Ambani's JioFiber broadband service, scheduled to start on Thursday across India, comes with a high-definition television and set-top boxes at no charge for annual lifetime subscribers. The offer by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the tycoon's wireless powerhouse, includes subscriptions to most premium streaming services with prices starting from 700 rupees (about S$13.50) a month.

The fiber-TV salvo comes days after Jio formally swept into the No 1 spot for wireless services after free calls and cheap data lured hundreds of millions of subscribers and left rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea struggling under mounting debt. Airtel, backed by tycoon Sunil Mittal, and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Idea are also trying to lure users by offering access to TV and movie content.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Telecom carriers around the world are adding entertainment content to their offerings as a way to compete for users and add revenue, especially in markets where the number of mobile subscriptions has reached saturation. In India, video-on-demand growth itself is explosive, according to researcher Boston Consulting Group.

The market could leap to US$5 billion by 2023 from US$500 million last year, BCG estimates. The boom has set Bollywood production houses, carriers and streaming services racing to feed demand for TV shows and movies and compete for users. Paying subscribers will probably rise to as many as 50 million, while users of advertising-supported video-on-demand will reach 600 million, BCG predicts.

To gain the upper hand in the streaming business against well-funded competitors like Netflix, Amazon.com and Walt Disney Co's Hotstar, Jio will need to go beyond just offering cheaper access via bundled services, said Shailesh Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer at Mumbai-based consultancy Ormax Media Pvt.

So far, the telecommunications company has relied on alliances with TV and film producers to provide content for its service bundles. JioFiber will also include movies that can be seen by subscribers on the same day they debut in cinemas, Mr Ambani said in a speech laying out the plan on Aug. 12. That part of the service won't start until the middle of next year, he said.

OWN CONTENT

JioFiber, which Ambani said is being offered at "less than one-tenth the global rates," can also disrupt the streaming market if Jio produces its own content and signs up the best talent for that, Kapoor said.

Airtel, the brand name for Mittal's carrier, may take the most direct competitive hit from JioFiber because, along with content bundles for its mobile services, it is one of the country's largest TV service providers. The company's digital TV segment accounted for about 12 per cent of earnings for the year ended March, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

In a possible attempt to get ahead of JioFiber's formal introduction, Airtel on Tuesday unveiled upgraded versions of its set-top box and the Airtel Xstream Stick, a USB device that allows an ordinary television to access OTT applications like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, along with Airtel's other content offerings.

Satellite providers such as Tata Sky Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd as well as cinema chains also face competition from Jio, which will offer fiber TV in bundles with its mobile services and free landline calling.

Shares of Dish TV fell 1 per cent in early Mumbai trading on Thursday, extending their decline to 12 per cent since Ambani unveiled the plans. That compares with a 2.1 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index. INOX Leisure Ltd, a movie-hall chain, has slid 11 per cent in the period.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

South Korea's CJ Group heir apparent arrested for suspected narcotics law violation

New Zealand's Fonterra to freeze pay, scrap bonuses of 7,000 employees

Bangkok tops in 2018 for international visitors: report

Billionaire Uniqlo founder wants a woman to succeed him

China shoppers adopt facial recognition payment technology

Amazon may need to raise prices to offset latest tariff blow - BofA

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly