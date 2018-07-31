You are here

Home > Consumer

Asian videogame giant gives away online store

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 10:09 AM

[HONG KONG] Sea is moving against the tide. The gaming-to-shopping outfit backed by Chinese Internet giant Tencent is trading at a roughly 50 per cent discount to the sum of its three parts, according to Breakingviews calculations. Deep-pocketed rivals mean the valuation gap will be tough to close.

The Singapore-based company's shares have been roiled like a ship in a typhoon. Despite growing losses, investors piled into the initial public offering last October above the top end of the pitched price range, possibly for fear of missing out on South-east Asia's answer to Alibaba or Tencent. The stock then promptly tumbled about 10 per cent. Steep third-quarter losses pushed Sea's value below its 2016 private fundraising valuation of US$3.8 billion.

Garena, the games business, steadies the ship. Using a CLSA estimate of US$252 million of adjusted Ebitda for the coming year, and put on an 18-times multiple commensurate with peers such as NetEase and Activision Blizzard, it would be worth about US$4.5 billion.

The anchor weighing Sea down is Shopee. The online-retail arm has been spending heavily on sales and advertising to win business. Investors aren't yet convinced of its chances against Tokopedia or Alibaba-owned Lazada in Indonesia, Sea's largest market. Similar marketplace enterprises elsewhere – Rakuten in Japan and eBay – are valued at a little over 0.4 times the volume of goods they sell. Shopee is projected by Morgan Stanley analysts to peddle nearly $9 billion of such so-called gross merchandise value, suggesting it is worth some US$3.6 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Airpay, the payments business, mostly just supports the other two so doesn't hold much standalone value. Add Sea's US$1.2 billion in net cash to the combined US$8.2 billion, and Sea's implied market capitalisation would be US$9.3 billion. It is currently just US$4.5 billion.

Shopee is showing solid signs of growth, and a US$575 million convertible bond Sea sold last month should help. At the same time, Alibaba just put US$2 billion into Lazada and installed one of its most highly-regarded executives, Lucy Peng, to run it. The stiff competition means a higher valuation for Sea won't be clear sailing.

Sea, the South-east Asian gaming and e-commerce company backed by Chinese Internet giant Tencent, said on June 19 it had completed an offering of convertible bonds worth US$575 million.

The Singapore-based company increased the size of the offering from US$400 million to US$500 million following strong demand, it said. It also exercised an overallotment option to expand the offering by 15 per cent, lifting the total amount raised to US$575 million.

Sea said it expects to use the proceeds for business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including supporting the growth of Shopee, the company's e-commerce business.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

Jul 31, 2018
Transport

PSA International makes first foray into Canada with acquisition of port facility stake

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening