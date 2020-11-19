You are here

AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot candidate shows promise among elderly in trials

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 3:34 PM

A potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University produced a strong immune response in older adults, giving hope it may protect some of those most vulnerable to the disease, data from mid-stage trials showed.
[LONDON] A potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University produced a strong immune response in older adults, giving hope it may protect some of those most vulnerable to the disease, data from mid-stage trials showed.

