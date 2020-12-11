You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca to test combining Covid-19 vaccine with Russian shot

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:56 PM

AK_az_1112.jpg
Britain's AstraZeneca said on Friday it would investigate combining its experimental Covid-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MOSCOW] Britain's AstraZeneca said on Friday it would investigate combining its experimental Covid-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy.

The developers of Sputnik V suggested on Twitter last month that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 11, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

No-trade deal Brexit now more likely than a deal: EU chief

[BRUSSELS] Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's (EU) orbit on Dec 31 without a trade deal than...

Dec 11, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

STI falls 0.12% to cap a choppy week

SINGAPORE shares closed lower with the key Straits Times Index falling 3.26 points or 0.12 per cent to wrap up a...

Dec 11, 2020 05:38 PM
Transport

Lufthansa CEO sees bookings tripling in summer 2021: media

[BERLIN] Bookings at Lufthansa have tripled for next summer boosted by the imminent approval of a Covid-19 vaccine,...

Dec 11, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 30.19...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

NTUC sets up associations for freelance delivery riders, creatives

Asia's most sought-after emerging market is about to get hotter

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for