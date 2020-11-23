You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine 70% effective at tackling coronaviru

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 6:16 PM

file7dbowuldffr871sewg.jpg
A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has shown 70 per cent effectiveness in trials involved 23,000 people, they said in a statement on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has shown 70 per cent effectiveness in trials involved 23,000 people, they said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement comes after other trials of drugs developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

The world's famed shopping streets are preparing for the worst

Danone to cut up to 2,000 jobs, aiming to save S$1.6b

Iceland wants to restart tourism, but only for the wealthy

Australia's Bega Cheese plans S$539m buyout of Kirin dairy arm: source

New Bridge Road shophouse, home to Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, up for sale

WTO aiming to net fishing deal

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 06:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines unit expands MOU with National Healthcare Group

TRENDLINES Medical Singapore (TMS), a unit of Catalist-listed The Trendlines Group, has renewed and expanded a...

Nov 23, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

EDWARD Lim Chin Wah, the executive chairman of Starburst Holdings, has surrendered his travel documents to the anti-...

Nov 23, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 23, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

STI up 1.27% as economic data show signs of recovery

SINGAPORE shares ended in positive territory on Monday as economic data provided a glimpse of recovery in 2021.

Nov 23, 2020 05:37 PM
Banking & Finance

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

COVID-19 has put a strain on Singaporeans' financial health, impacting their ability to pay their housing loans and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades CDLHT to 'buy' on rapid vaccine progress

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for