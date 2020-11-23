AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine 70% effective at tackling coronaviru

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has shown 70 per cent effectiveness in trials involved 23,000 people, they said in a statement on Monday.
The announcement comes after other trials of drugs developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna...
