You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca's asthma drug succeeds late-stage study

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:40 PM

file7c98asj7854rkxpc41n.jpg
AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings, or sinuses, met main goals in a late-stage study.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings, or sinuses, met main goals in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Fasenra, showed a statistically significant improvement in treating patients with severe bilateral nasal polyposis that were still symptomatic despite continued treatment with standard of care.

In the study, Fasenra was effective in treating the size of nasal polyps and nasal blockage in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, the company said.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is characterised by a persistent inflammation of the mucous membrane lining the nasal passages and sinuses accompanied by benign growths.

Treatment options for the condition are currently limited and surgery to remove the polyp tissue may also be required for severe cases. However, polyps have a strong tendency to reoccur often leading to repeat surgery.

SEE ALSO

Former Theranos CEO Holmes may pursue 'mental disease' in her defence

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala, which is also being tested as a treatment for a similar indication, showed promise in a late-stage study.

Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for a severe form of asthma in the US, European Union, Japan and other countries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Singapore competition watchdog seeks views on proposed updates to guidelines

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

Former Theranos CEO Holmes may pursue 'mental disease' in her defence

UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for extended holiday shopping rush

Yum China shares slide as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong market debut

Impossible Foods awaits China nod as Beyond Meat muscles in

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 03:50 PM
Technology

Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan

[TOKYO] Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan's plan to improve...

Sep 10, 2020 03:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

BHP to tie CEO bonus to success in cutting customer emissions

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group will link a portion of bonus payments for chief executive officer Mike Henry and key leaders...

Sep 10, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb before key ECB meet

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open Thursday as investors wait to see whether the ECB will indicate a...

Sep 10, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

[NEW YORK] With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks,...

Sep 10, 2020 03:28 PM
Garage

Indonesia's Waresix closes Series B round, raises US$100m over past year

INDONESIAN logistics tech startup Waresix has closed its Series B funding round, and raised US$100 million over the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.