You are here

Home > Consumer

AT&T reshuffles WarnerMedia team, merges HBO with Turner

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

AT&T's media-entertainment arm announced on Monday a major reorganisation that merges its HBO premium television with the mass-market Turner networks and gives a broader portfolio to CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

WarnerMedia - the new name for the Time Warner conglomerate acquired by AT&T - unveiled its new organisational model days after an appeals court affirmed the tie-up by rejecting a government antitrust challenge.

Under the new plan, the new WarnerMedia Entertainment unit will be led by TV veteran Robert Greenblatt and include HBO, the linear cable networks TNT, TBS and truTV.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The unit will also manage the planned "direct-to-consumer" service that will challenge rivals such as Netflix and is expected to be operational this year.

The move suggests that AT&T will combine its HBO programmes with other Warner content in a bid to compete with streaming rivals.

It comes following the resignation of Richard Plepler, the longtime head of HBO who help build the brand's reptation.

Mr Zucker will head the newly minted WarnerMedia News & Sports division that will include CNN, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report and the AT&T Regional Sports Networks, while continuing his role at the cable news channel.

Kevin Tsujihara will still serve as chairman and chief executive of the Warner Bros studio, with additional responsibilities including a new global kids and young adults business.

"We have done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers," said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

Mr Stankey said the reorganisation "gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth".

In the antitrust case, telecom and broadband giant AT&T defending itself against accusations of too much power in home entertainment, saying it needed to ramp up competition against Netflix and other streaming rivals that are gaining consumers. AFP

Consumer

UK shoppers slow their spending ahead of Brexit

New AT&T chief to revamp company

Debenhams shares drop after it withdraws FY outlook

Co-working space provider WeWork opens new location at 380 Jalan Besar

Soccer-Man City owners keen to invest in Indian club this year

Instant Pot Maker bought by Pyrex’s parent as old kitchen meets new

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening