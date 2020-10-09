You are here

Home > Consumer

AT&T's WarnerMedia readies job cuts: report

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 6:53 AM

[NEW YORK] AT&T's media-entertainment unit WarnerMedia is set to unveil significant jobs cuts in response to the economic impact on the sector from the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said the division is seeking to cut costs by up to 20 percent to cope with the drop in revenue from cinema, cable subscriptions and TV ads.

This could results in thousands of layoffs at Warner Bros. studios and TV operations which include HBO, TBS and TNT.

WarnerMedia, acquired by AT&T after it fended off an antitrust lawsuit from the US government, did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

The division recently launched its HBO Max streaming service as part of an effort to compete with established rivals Netflix and Amazon and new services from Walt Disney and Comcast's NBCUniversal.

SEE ALSO

US jobless claims declined last week while still elevated

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AT&T has more than 240,000 employes but the company does not break down the numbers by division.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Argentina becomes first country to approve genetically modified wheat

CGS-CIMB, UBS bullish on Sea; Tellimer initiates with 'sell'

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

HC Surgical, Medinex eye stake in medical goods retailer

California fires take a deep toll on wine country

Microsoft sides with Apple critics in adopting new app store principles

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 06:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Argentina becomes first country to approve genetically modified wheat

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina has become the first country to approve the growth and consumption of genetically modified...

Oct 9, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers break off talks with states on European recovery plan

[BRUSSELS] European Union lawmakers broke off talks on Thursday with EU government representatives over the bloc's...

Oct 9, 2020 06:44 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks near three-week high as US stimulus talks lift global mood

[BENGALURU] European stocks hit a near three-week high on Thursday as investors globally pinned hopes on more US...

Oct 9, 2020 06:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps on supply cuts in US Gulf, wariness about North Sea, Opec

[NEW YORK] Oil settled above US$43 a barrel on Thursday on support from output shutdowns ahead of a storm in the US...

Oct 9, 2020 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise again amid conflicting signs on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose for a second straight session on Thursday amid conflicting signs on the prospects...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for