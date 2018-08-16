You are here

Australia’s Telstra full-year profit falls 8.4%, cuts dividend

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 7:09 AM

[BENGALURU] Australia's biggest phone company Telstra Corp Ltd reported a 8.4 per cent fall in annual profit after it wrote down to nothing the value of a six-year experiment in online video streaming earlier this year, and cut its final dividend.

Net profit fell to A$3.56 billion (S$3.56 billion) in the year ended June 30, from A$3.89 billion a year earlier

Telstra will pay a final dividend of 7.5 Australian cents per share, down from 15.5 Australian cents a share last year. It also declared a final special dividend of 3.5 Australian cents per share.

