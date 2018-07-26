You are here

Home > Consumer

Australian media giants Fairfax and Nine to merge

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 9:26 AM

BP_FAIRFAX_260718_7.jpg
Under the deal, Nine will effectively be the dominant partner, with its shareholders owning 51.1 per cent of the combined entity and Fairfax shareholders owning the rest.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Publisher Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment announced plans to merge on Thursday, creating an integrated Australian media giant across television, online video streaming, print, and digital.

Under the deal, Nine will effectively be the dominant partner, with its shareholders owning 51.1 per cent of the combined entity and Fairfax shareholders owning the rest.

The new company will include Nine's free-to-air television network, Fairfax's radio interests and mastheads - including The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in Melbourne - and a suite of digital assets.

It is the first deal under a controversial new media ownership law passed in Australia in September last year which removed restrictions preventing media companies from owning newspapers, radio and television stations in the same city.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The law had been tipped to unleash a series of mergers involving television broadcasters and the country's two main newspaper groups, Fairfax and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

Like its international peers, Fairfax has had its profits squeezed as advertising and circulation slump in the digital age, and its board unanimously recommended the Nine proposal.

"The Fairfax board has carefully considered the proposed transaction and believes it represents compelling value for Fairfax shareholders," Fairfax chairman Nick Falloon said.

A merger "unlocks the potential for significant value creation by combining the content, brands, audience reach and data across the respective businesses", both companies said in a statement.

"Both Nine and Fairfax have played an important role in shaping the Australian media landscape over many years," said Nine chairman Peter Costello.

"The combination of our businesses and our people best positions us to deliver new opportunities and innovations for our shareholders, staff and all Australians in the years ahead."

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the year with current Nine chief Hugh Marks heading up the company with three Fairfax directors invited to join the board.

AFP

Consumer

Warner Bros unveils US$1b indoor theme park in UAE

Ivanka Trump shutting down her fashion brand

Macau casinos could lose VIPs to junket upstart

Superstar pastry chef's fake fruit looks like the real thing

LVMH's luxury allure eclipses fears of trade war in China

China detains 15 people in vaccine scandal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Jul 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KTL Global, Parkway Life Reit, Tuan Sing, Frasers Commercial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening