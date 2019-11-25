You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Afterpay shares leap after audit finds 'low risk' of money laundering

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 8:59 AM

WH_asx_231215.jpg
Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Touch Group Ltd on Monday said an external auditor had found it was a "low-risk business" in terms of money laundering and terrorism financing, sending its shares up more than 9 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Touch Group Ltd on Monday said an external auditor had found it was a "low-risk business" in terms of money laundering and terrorism financing, sending its shares up more than 9 per cent.

Australia's financial crime watchdog ordered the company to conduct the independent audit earlier this year amid concerns over non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws.

The move caused ripples in a sector that has become a darling of stock analysts due to its global expansion and ability to benefit from online-shopping growth.

The auditor found Afterpay was "now appropriately aligned" to AML/CTF rules, Afterpay said in a filing to the stock exchange. The company reiterated it had not found any money laundering or terrorism-financing activity on its systems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The regulator, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), would now consider the auditor's report and determine whether any further action was required, Afterpay said.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba’s bankers get more buck for their bang

AUSTRAC ordered a similar audit of PayPal Holdings Inc in September, flagging concerns that reporting obligations had not been met.

Buy-now-pay-later companies let shoppers purchase products without paying upfront, and without the regulatory hurdle of applying for a credit card or loan, and typically make money by receiving fees from vendors.

Australia's financial sector is under mounting regulatory scrutiny after a series of scandals and revelations of widespread wrongdoing, including massive breaches of AML/CTF rules.

AUSTRAC last week accused the country's second-largest, lender Westpac Banking Corp, of failing to report millions of suspect transactions. 

REUTERS

Consumer

LVMH close to buying Tiffany for more than US$16.3b: source

UK, Chinese visitors top list as 50,000 holiday in Saudi Arabia after restrictions ease

Greek peach farmers' desperation growing over extreme weather

US meat producers want a slice of vegan market

China's October pork imports double from a year ago

Trump heads passionate debate on vaping, leaves issue unsettled

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

No 'phase two' US-China deal on the horizon, officials say

[WASHINGTON] An ambitious "phase two" trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely as the...

Nov 25, 2019 08:42 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide after months of protests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after...

Nov 25, 2019 08:38 AM
Technology

Web inventor Berners-Lee launches plan to stop internet abuse

[BERLIN] World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday unveiled a "Contract for the Web" to halt "misuse" by...

Nov 25, 2019 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor to fund, redevelop Sydney site into 49-storey tower

A CONSORTIUM led by mainboard-listed First Sponsor has partnered Australia’s ICD Property to redevelop the iconic...

Nov 25, 2019 08:26 AM
Technology

Alibaba's Hong Kong share sale presents a US$43b dilemma

[TAIPEI] After its US$11.2 billion Hong Kong share sale, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will be sitting on US$43 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly