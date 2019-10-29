You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Coles Group Q1 supermarkets same store sales growth slows

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 9:42 AM

rk_colesgroup_291020.jpg
Australia's second-largest grocery chain Coles Group on Tuesday reported a 1.6 per cent rise in quarterly sales at its supermarket unit, but comparable sales growth slowed as the boost from a wildly popular promotional campaign wore off amid stiff competition.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU]Australia's second-largest grocery chain Coles Group on Tuesday reported a 1.6 per cent rise in quarterly sales at its supermarket unit, but comparable sales growth slowed as the boost from a wildly popular promotional campaign wore off amid stiff competition.

The supermarket business, which accounts for most of the group's earnings, posted sales of A$7.71 billion (S$7.18 billion) in the 13 weeks ended Sept 29, compared to A$7.59 billion a year earlier.

However, same-store sales growth at the supermarket division was just 0.1 per cent, compared to a growth rate of 5.1 per cent for the same period last year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Nintendo scores huge smartphone hit with Mario Kart Tour

Streaming TV gears up for ad targeting

Taylor Swift helps Alibaba plug world's biggest shopping spree

Indonesian students use puppets to banish 'big ghost' of plastic waste

Red Bull's Thai rivals top global peers on overseas ambition

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 09:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Green aluminium, coming soon to a metals-trading desk near you

[LONDON] Aluminium and the climate movement have a complicated relationship. The lightweight metal used in cars,...

Oct 29, 2019 09:40 AM
Government & Economy

6.6-magnitude quake strikes south Philippines: USGS

[MANILA] A 6.6-magnitude quake struck on Tuesday in the southern Philippines, with authorities saying they expect...

Oct 29, 2019 09:20 AM
Consumer

Nintendo scores huge smartphone hit with Mario Kart Tour

[TOKYO] Nintendo Co can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been...

Oct 29, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.06...

Oct 29, 2019 09:14 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares jump at Tuesday's open on US lead; STI up 0.97% to 3,216.37

SINGAPORE shares surged on Tuesday following the long weekend, after a record setting market session for US stocks...

UPDATED 19 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly