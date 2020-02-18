You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Coles posts flat half-year earnings hurt by underpayment costs

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 7:02 AM

[BENGALURU] Coles Group, Australia's second-biggest grocery chain, posted near-flat half-year earnings on Tuesday as it included a A$20 million cost provision for payments to underpaid salaried employees.

Earnings before interest and tax for the 27 weeks ended Jan 5 came in at A$725 million (S$676 million) compared with A$722 million a year ago.

It was within the A$710 million to A$730 million range the firm gave in a surprise update in early February.

In a separate statement, Coles said it identified that for less than 1 per cent of its total team members there are some differences between their remuneration and the industry standard.

"We aim to make Coles a great place to work, and apologise to those team members who have been unintentionally affected," chief executive officer Steven Cain said.

SEE ALSO

Australian grocer Coles eyes A$1b in savings, shares jump

The provision comprises A$16 million from its supermarkets arm and A$4 million from the liquor division.

Net profit for the 27 weeks ended Jan 5 rose 1.7 per cent to A$498 million.

Coles earlier this month said an effective Christmas campaign helped it post better-than-expected sales at its key supermarkets division, while more promotional and clearance activity weighed on its liquor business.

Total sales revenue, which includes supermarkets, liquor and fuel and convenience retail businesses, rose 3.3 per cent to A$18.85 billion.

Coles declared an interim dividend of 30 Australian cents per share, its first half-year dividend since it was spun off from retail conglomerate Wesfarmers in late 2018. 

REUTERS

Consumer

US furnishings store Pier 1 files for bankruptcy

Fast-food companies in China step up 'contactless' pick-up, delivery services amid coronavirus outbreak

Victoria Beckham's gentle rebellion

Scotch whisky facing £100m losses on US tariffs: industry body

Macau casinos to resume operations from Feb 20 after suspension over virus fear

Malaysia urged to cut down on plastic packaging for cleaner seas

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Strikes, protests in Greece over latest pension reform

[ATHENS] Greeks will hold protests on Tuesday against a new pension reform, the third major overhaul in a decade,...

Feb 18, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship

[TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, United States] More than 300 Americans rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan...

Feb 18, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

UK government adviser quits over race comments

[LONDON] An adviser in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office resigned on Monday after online comments...

Feb 18, 2020 06:49 AM
Consumer

US furnishings store Pier 1 files for bankruptcy

[SAN FRANCISCO] US chain store Pier 1, best known for its imported home furnishings, filed for bankruptcy on Monday...

Feb 18, 2020 06:47 AM
Technology

Apple says will not meet revenue forecasts due to virus

[SAN FRANCISCO] US tech giant Apple said on Monday that disruption due to the novel coronavirus had hit both...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly