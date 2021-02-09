 Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 1:55 PM

rk_CrownResorts_090221.jpg
Australia's Crown Resorts was not a "suitable person" to hold a gambling licence for its Sydney casino, a report commissioned by an industry regulator said on Monday, although it added the casino giant could become compliant if it made changes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's Crown Resorts was not a "suitable person" to hold a gambling licence for its Sydney casino, a report commissioned by an industry regulator said on Monday, although it added the casino giant could become compliant if it made changes.

Crown was granted a gambling licence for a A$2.2 billion (S$2.26 billion) casino tower in Sydney several years ago, but Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) suspended the licence pending a review prompted by media reports alleging company dealings with organised crime groups.

The report by retired judge Patricia Bergin stated "no" in response to a question about whether the company was determined to be "a suitable person" to hold a gambling licence.

However, Ms Bergin added that Crown could engage in a process of "conversion to suitability" that would require a restructure of its board.

"If Crown is to survive this turmoil and convert itself into a company that can be regarded as a suitable person ... there is little doubt that it could achieve a fresh start and emerge a very much stronger and better organisation," Ms Bergin wrote in the report.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ms Bergin recommended a 10 per cent limit on casino shareholdings in the state without specific approval, a limit well below the 35.9 per cent holding of Crown's largest shareholder, James Packer.

The New South Wales state ILGA began a review of the complex's gambling licence in 2019 following media articles about Crown's Melbourne casino that alleged the company knowingly did business with organised crime groups and turned a blind eye to money laundering.

Crown initially denied the reports in full-page newspaper advertisements. But company executives testifying at the ILGA inquiry acknowledged the possibility of money laundering taking place at the Melbourne casino.

The company has pegged its future growth to the 75-floor tower complex, which is Sydney's tallest and houses a hotel, retail shops, restaurants, bars and residential accommodation along with the planned casino.

The company pressed ahead with a December grand opening of the tower, designed to impress tourists with sweeping harbour views although Australia's borders remain closed because of Covid-19.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Austrian hairdressers reopen but Covid-19 rules ruffle some

Bain, Cinven buy Lonza Specialty Ingredients in S$6.25b deal

Time to wear a better mask, experts say

Hot stock: Yangzijiang soars 6.7% on new orders worth US$1.3b

Reddit's valuation doubles to US$6b after new US$250m funding

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 01:58 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell in low-volume trade on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks, as investors held off...

Feb 9, 2021 01:32 PM
Real Estate

More expecting government intervention to cool Singapore's property market

MARKET observers are increasingly expecting the Singapore government to step in to cool the private residential...

Feb 9, 2021 01:31 PM
Life & Culture

Zaobao launches Lohei Butler, to give free access to online content over CNY weekend

LIANHE Zaobao on Tuesday launched Lohei Butler, an online tool that plays videos and recordings of auspicious cheers...

Feb 9, 2021 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand suspends Myanmar political, military ties after coup

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar on...

Feb 9, 2021 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Five things to know about Temasek's leadership transition

AFTER more than 18 years at Temasek Holdings, executive director and chief executive Ho Ching will retire and step...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Canadian province Alberta backs down on opening Rockies to coal mines

State oil companies' spending seen clashing with climate targets

Corn and soya bulls look to new US forecast to sustain sizzle

Record profits for South Korea's Kakao as founder pledges giveaway

Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for