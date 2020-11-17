You are here

Australia's Crown Resorts to stop dealings with gambling tour operators without licences

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 8:39 AM

nz_crown_171168.jpg
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it would permanently stop dealing with all gambling tour operators, unless they were licensed and approved by all gaming regulators in the states the company operates in.
PHOTO: REUTERS

An inquiry was called by the casino regulator of New South Wales state after 2019 media reports accused Crown of dealing with gambling tour - or "junket" - operators with links to organised crime to bring Chinese high rollers to its current flagship asset in Melbourne.

In September 2020, Crown suspended all activity with these operators until June 2021 to undertake a review of its dealings with them.

REUTERS

