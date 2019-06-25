You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Domino's Pizza sued for underpaying staff, shares slide

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 3:49 PM

file75106q25tpyr0vnl7mw.jpg
Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises was hit on Tuesday by a class-action lawsuit over employee underpayment which the fast-food chain said it would defend itself against, but its shares fell more than 6 per cent to a four-year low.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises was hit on Tuesday by a class-action lawsuit over employee underpayment which the fast-food chain said it would defend itself against, but its shares fell more than 6 per cent to a four-year low.

The suit, filed by law firm Phi Finney McDonald in the Federal Court of Australia, alleges that Domino's misled franchisees by telling them not to pay delivery drivers and in-store workers wages as per industry standards.

According to the Australian Fair Work Commission, fast food employees are entitled to a minimum weekly wage of A$813.60 (S$765.93).

The suit was filed on behalf of Australian employees who were employed as delivery drivers or in-store workers between June 24, 2013 and January 24, 2018, Phi Finney McDonald said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The claim alleges that benefits mandated under the Fast Food Industry Award 2010 like casual loading, travel costs, penalty rates, mininum three-hour shifts and laundry allowances among others were systematically avoided by Domino's.

"Domino's workers should have been paid under the Award, but they were not. It is only fair that Domino's pay employees what they're owed," Brett Spiegel, principal lawyer at Phi Finney McDonald, said.

The law firm added that the misconduct was revealed through an investigation spearheaded by the Retail and Fast Food Workers' Union (RAFFWU).

"Some workers are owed tens of thousands of dollars. It's nothing short of a disgrace," said secretary of RAFFWU Josh Cullinan, as quoted in the law firm's statement.

A spokesman of Domino's Pizza Enterprises, which is the largest franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand outside the United States, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It posted a 9.2 per cent fall in its first-half net profit in February. The company had also said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for fiscal 2019 to be at the lower end of its guidance range of A$227 million to A$247 million.

REUTERS

Consumer

Best World extends AGM again to Oct 31 pending PwC independent review

Muji competitor MINISO to plan US$1b IPO

China's increasing wealth is changing the way people die

Walmart in Mexico launches grocery orders via WhatsApp

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

Warner Bros gets first woman CEO with appointment of Ann Sarnoff

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

Jun 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' earnings growth, dividends attractive; Reits looking overpriced: UBS

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Funan mall secures 95% take-up ahead of Friday opening with physical Taobao store, Nikon School

nwy_WALKING_250619_62_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Jun 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainable investments make up nearly a fifth of Asian HNW investors' portfolio: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening