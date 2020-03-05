You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Myer counting on clicks as coronavirus keeps shoppers at home

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 11:08 AM

nz_Myer_050353.jpg
Australia's Myer Holdings said fears about the coronavirus would likely drive traffic to its online store, after reporting a decline in profit for a half year when it stopped stocking low-margin Apple Inc products.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia's Myer Holdings said fears about the coronavirus would likely drive traffic to its online store, after reporting a decline in profit for a half year when it stopped stocking low-margin Apple Inc products.

The profit announcement on Thursday shows the country's biggest upscale department store chain putting a gloss on trading conditions for a sector still reeling from a damaging bushfire season, the arrival of online giant Amazon.com Inc and years of soft consumer spending.

For brick-and-mortar retailers like Myer, the new coronavirus is just the latest headwind as a sharp slowdown in tourist numbers starves its stores of shoppers and creates uncertainty in supply chain arrangements.

"I can't tell what the future holds but we're driving online as aggressively as we can because if people are afraid to come out, they can still shop from home," said chief executive John King on an a analyst call.

Stock deliveries from China were running up to six weeks late due to travel restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus outbreak, while major city and tourist destination stores had experienced a slowdown in foot traffic, he said.

SEE ALSO

Haidilao hotpot queen opens family office in Singapore to manage wealth

Mr King gave no trading forecasts except to say he expected the challenging conditions to continue in the second half.

For the six months to Jan 25, which was before most travel restrictions associated with coronavirus took effect, Myer posted a 37 per cent fall in profit, including the impact of cutting Apple and other brands deemed by the store to be "unprofitable".

Online sales however jumped 25 per cent to A$168.2 million (S$154.2 million), faster than the division's 20 per cent growth in the previous first half. Online sales were now 10.5 per cent of Myer's total sales, the company said.

All up, group sales fell 4 per cent, although underlying profit, which excluded one-off items and changes to accounting methods, nudged up 0.5 per cent to A$41.5 million.

Shares of Myer were trading flat by mid-session, underperforming a broader market gain of 1.4 per cent.

Myer kept its dividend suspended, as it has done since 2018. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Haidilao hotpot queen opens family office in Singapore to manage wealth

Water treatment firm Memiontec debuts on Catalist at 22.5 S cents

Nestle vows to plant 3m trees in Mexico, Brazil to help set off emissions

Cancelled bookings, empty rooms: coronavirus takes toll on tourism

Dairy giant Fonterra chairman to retire

Australian shops limit toilet paper purchases amid coronavirus panic

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 10:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Haidilao hotpot queen opens family office in Singapore to manage wealth

[SINGAPORE] The billionaire behind Haidilao International Holding, the world's biggest chain of hotpot restaurants,...

Mar 5, 2020 10:49 AM
Transport

Vietnam Air passengers quarantined on virus exposure threat

[BENGALURU] Twelve crew members and 51 out of 73 passengers on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Nagoya in Japan to Ho...

Mar 5, 2020 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

Australia bans travellers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Australia will ban the arrival of foreigners from South Korea and conduct enhanced screenings of travellers...

Mar 5, 2020 10:39 AM
Garage

Startup Zuzu Hospitality expands to Vietnam; makes key country hires

HOTEL tech services provider Zuzu Hospitality has expanded to Vietnam with the formal launch of sales offices in the...

Mar 5, 2020 10:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Water treatment firm Memiontec debuts on Catalist at 22.5 S cents

WATER treatment company Memiontec Holdings on Thursday made its debut on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.