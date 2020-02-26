You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Woolworths posts 1.7% drop in half-year profit

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 10:41 AM

rk_Woolworths_260220.jpg
Woolworths Group said on Wednesday its first-half profit dropped 1.7 per cent, as stiff competition and deep discounting during the holiday season hurt its performance.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Woolworths Group said on Wednesday its first-half profit dropped 1.7 per cent, as stiff competition and deep discounting during the holiday season hurt its performance.

Australia's largest supermarket operator said profit attributable from continuing operations came in at A$887 million (S$819 million), down from the A$902 million it earned a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 46 Australian cents per share, up from 45 cents a year earlier. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Streaming continues to boost US music industry growth

Bob Iger steps aside as Disney CEO, hands off to company insider

Nestle delays all business trips over coronavirus

George Quek leads offer to privatise BreadTalk; group in the red for Q4 and FY19

Expedia will cut 3,000 jobs to simplify business

Travel giant Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs: report

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 10:46 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore malls foot traffic almost back to normal: CapitaLand

CUSTOMERS are once again going shopping with foot traffic especially in the suburban malls almost back to normal,...

Feb 26, 2020 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

AEM's Q4 earnings nearly quadruple on new orders

NET profit for AEM Holdings, which provides advanced chip testing solutions, nearly quadrupled to S$16.7 million for...

Feb 26, 2020 10:37 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall further as pandemic fears mount; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, extending losses into a fourth session, after...

Feb 26, 2020 10:32 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand senior management, board members to take pay cut amid virus outbreak

PROPERTY giant CapitaLand on Wednesday announced a pay cut for board members and senior management, as "a show of...

Feb 26, 2020 10:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Fragrance's fiscal 2019 profit tumbles 70.1% to S$79.9m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Fragrance Group posted a 70.1 per cent drop in net profit to S$79.9 million for the full year ended...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly