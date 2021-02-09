 Austrian hairdressers reopen but Covid-19 rules ruffle some, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Austrian hairdressers reopen but Covid-19 rules ruffle some

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 11:55 AM

nz_austriahairdresser_090259.jpg
Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some.
PHOTO: AFP

[VIENNA] Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some.

Despite stubbornly high infection numbers, the conservative-led government let schools and non-essential shops reopen on Monday, arguing that the economic and social toll of lockdown would otherwise be too great.

With the lockdown loosening came new rules aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Shops can only have one customer for every 20 square metres of floor space at a time. For hairdressers it is half that, but customers must show a negative coronavirus test no more than 48 hours old.

"I have the impression that parliamentarians sit much closer to each other. Do they obey the 10 square metre rule?" said Vienna hairdresser Andreas Ehn, who was only allowed to use two of his five chairs and was fully booked.

Members of the lower house of Austria's parliament sit at their usual seats close to each other, separated by transparent screens.

Mr Ehn said he was happy with the testing requirement but it would discourage his most regular customers who are elderly and normally come once a week.

When the first lockdown was loosened in mid-April after a month, hirsute Austrians rushed to get a spring trim. This time, after the third lockdown and on a snowy day, there were signs of resignation.

"After six weeks we should be completely overrun," said Anita Picha, chief beautician at Hair & Beauty Lounge in Vienna.

"Our hairdressing section is not as busy as after the last lockdown; in our beauty section hardly anyone is getting tested, that has become a luxury." Not everyone was put off by the new system, however.

"I feel safe here," said Helga Sach, a pensioner and regular customer at Hair & Beauty Lounge. "I am a happy person today."

REUTERS

