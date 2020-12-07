You are here

Home > Consumer

Avocados are 'pandemic-proof' crop in lockdown health craze

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201207_KELAVOCA7_4356423.jpg
Avocado's use has broadened to salads, burritos and, of course, the hipster cliche of avocado toast (above).
BT FILE PHOTO

New York

HEALTH-CONSCIOUS consumers are eating avocados like never before during the pandemic.

After a brief drop in demand at the start of the Covid crisis, European and US consumption are hitting record highs, according to Xavier Equihua, chief executive officer of the World Avocado Organization, a trade group. "Consumption is off the charts," Mr Equihua said in an interview from California. "People want to eat healthy. The new luxury post-pandemic is going to be eating healthy, and wellness. Even the fashion industry is saying that."

Demand for the fruit has accelerated as more consumers eat at home. No longer just a component of guacamole for parties, its use has broadened to salads, burritos and, of course, the hipster cliche of avocado toast. Europe's consumption will jump 12 per cent this year to a record 1.48 billion pounds, according to import data, while US demand will increase 7 per cent, Mr Equihua said, citing industry projections.

"It's not only the millennials," Mr Equihua noted. "They are now having kids and they are eating avocado, too. Gen Z also wants healthy food. We're going to see a further explosion in the next six to eight years" when Europe may catch up to the top-consuming Americans, he felt.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The value of global avocado imports grew the fastest among main fruits over the past decade, according to David Magana, senior analyst for Rabobank International. Global demand for Hass, the most popular variety, will grow at an annual rate of almost 5 per cent through 2025, topping US$8 billion globally, the Hass Avocado Board projects.

Luckily for consumers, bumper crops in Mexico and California, the top suppliers to the American market, brought prices down this year after a supply disruption in 2019 sent prices to record, Mr Magana said. From 2010 to 2018, world output rose from 2.87 million tonnes to 6.4 million, with planted area nearly tripling, according to data from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, which excludes Chile, an important producer.

While lower prices have helped demand, US market penetration has room to grow, according to Mr Equihua. The average American eats eight pounds a year, compared with Mexico's 20 pounds, he said.

One of the main challenges for the industry remains to ensure that supply keeps up with demand, to avoid a surge in prices, while also addressing criticism that some countries are expanding production using non-sustainable practices for the environment, he explained.

"We're just scratching the surface in Europe, China" and other parts of Asia and South-east Asia," said Steve Barnard, chief executive officer at Mission Produce Inc, the world's largest supplier, which owns packing facilities and grows fruit as well. "India is starting to explore avocado consumption and based on the population in those areas, the expansion and demand has huge opportunity for growth." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Ivory Coast cocoa producers end chocolate war with Hershey's

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring: Asahi

Online education firm Coursera is said to weigh 2021 IPO

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for Covid-19 vaccine in India, media say

TikTok sale deadline on hold as talks with US continue

Ikea announces second India store

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 10:16 PM
Garage

Wireless comms firm Whizspace secures 6m yuan for China expansion

WHIZSPACE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in wireless communications, has raised six million yuan (S$1.2...

Dec 6, 2020 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

THE Australian unit of The Hour Glass has entered an agreement to acquire a freehold property located at 139 Collins...

Dec 6, 2020 08:08 PM
Real Estate

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

KI RESIDENCES at Brookvale, the condo developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development, has sold 143 out of 660...

Dec 6, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources creditor Austroid Corp appoints administrator for restructuring

AUSTROID Corp, the secured creditor of Alita Corp, has appointed a voluntary administrator to potentially...

Dec 6, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corp plans to continue pursuing a digital banking licence both in Singapore and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for