You are here

Home > Consumer

Avon-Natura tie-up to yield more cost savings: CEO

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 11:40 AM

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian cosmetics group Natura & Co on Monday lifted its cost savings target for its takeover of Avon Products as it begins integrating the world's fourth-largest beauty group.

The company now sees savings of US$200 million to US$300 million per year within the next 36 months, more than the US$150 million to US$250 million estimated in May, when it agreed to buy rival Avon through a share swap.

"We want to use part of that to reinvest in growth," especially when it comes to reviving the Avon business, Natura & Co's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Roberto Marques told Reuters. "In terms of investment: branding, product development and digitalization will be core," he added.

Avon has seen sales decline over the last several years due to a lack of innovation and an inability to stand up to bigger rivals like Estee Lauder Cos and L'Oreal SA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Natura & Co is not ready to disclose the deal's impact on revenue, as the company is "still quantifying potential opportunities as we speak," Mr Marques told analysts and investors on a call.

João Paulo Ferreira, CEO for Natura & Co in Latin America, added that Avon's commercial structure and brand management will remain separate, though some of its industrial and distribution facilities might be used for other brands.

"We need to be sharper on the role of each brand. It's going to take a few months to have a combined strategy to allow each brand to be stronger," Mr Ferreira said on the call.

By acquiring Avon, Natura & Co, which also owns the Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop brands, strengthened its door-to-door sales model, increasing its third-party "consultants" to 6.3 million globally from 1.7 million. The 50-year-old company has also expanded its footprint to reach some 200 million consumers in 100 countries compared with 73 countries before.

Mr Marques, who joined Natura's board four years ago and spearheaded a global expansion including the acquisition of The Body Shop in 2017, said the cost savings with Avon will be captured mostly in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

He noted that Natura & Co is likely to provide more details on the integration of the companies in presentations to investors on April 24, when it will disclose earnings targets.

Natura & Co will host a second event in New York in October or November to unveil a combined strategic business plan, Mr Marques said.

Shares of Natura & Co rose as much as 5.7 per cent to an all-time high of 43.33 reais in early trading before erasing gains.

Analysts at Citi recognized the positive message from executives, but flagged the risks of a costly and complicated integration process ahead.

"We clearly believe in the synergies, which might be even larger; on the other hand, complexity remains relatively high and expenses to drive the synergies appear to be more front-loaded," they wrote in a report after the call.

REUTERS

Consumer

Impossible Foods debuts its first plant-based pork products

Arena Pharma CEO targets brain diseases as next drug frontier

Bed Bath & Beyond sells real estate as part of turnaround

KFC owner Yum adds burgers to menu with Habit purchase

Food software startup Olo planning US IPO in 2020: sources

Amazon revs up auto ambitions with in-car TV, Alexa integration

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 11:22 AM
Banking & Finance

China needs more than just rules to tackle bond defaults

[SINGAPORE] In a bond market where investors once received ham as interest payment, the challenge to rein in unruly...

Jan 7, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

Impossible Foods debuts its first plant-based pork products

[NEW YORK] Impossible Foods Inc, maker of the eponymous "bleeding" soy-based burger, is debuting two faux-meat...

Jan 7, 2020 11:14 AM
Government & Economy

Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

[LAS VEGAS] Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan...

Jan 7, 2020 11:12 AM
Consumer

Arena Pharma CEO targets brain diseases as next drug frontier

[NEW YORK] Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have nearly tripled since Chief Executive Amit Munshi took the helm in...

Jan 7, 2020 11:10 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks track US gains as Iran fears ease but traders on alert

[HONG KONG] Equities rebounded while safe havens such as oil and gold retreated Tuesday as fears of a Middle East...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly