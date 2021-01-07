Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's coronavirus vaccine and distribute the shot.

The two companies are preparing to seek regulatory clearance in Europe and around the world, and are looking to produce several hundred million doses, according to a joint statement.

CureVac's vaccine candidate, which uses the messenger-RNA technology employed by the Moderna and BioNTech SE-Pfizer shots, is currently being evaluated in an advanced clinical trial. Both of those vaccines showed high efficacy and have gained clearance in the European Union and elsewhere.

CureVac chief executive officer Franz-Werner Haas has previously said the company was looking for a large pharmaceutical partner.

"We now also have another strong partner on our side to get the vaccine to the people who need it following the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals," Mr Haas said in the statement.

