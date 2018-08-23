You are here

Bayer's Monsanto sued by 8,000 plaintiffs on glyphosate

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 10:58 PM

Demonstrators during a march against seed and pesticide maker Monsanto in Bordeaux, southwestern France in May 2017. Bayer said the number of US lawsuits brought against newly acquired Monsanto has risen to about 8,000 from 5,200 previously, after Monsanto was ordered to pay damages for not warning of alleged cancer risks of glyphosate-based weedkillers.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Bayer said the number of US lawsuits brought against newly acquired Monsanto has risen to about 8,000 from 5,200 previously, after Monsanto was ordered to pay damages for not warning of alleged cancer risks of glyphosate-based weedkillers.

"The number of plaintiffs in both state and federal litigation is approximately 8,000 as of end-July. These numbers may rise or fall over time but our view is that the number is not indicative of the merits of the plaintiffs' cases," Chief Executive Werner Baumann told analysts in a conference call on Thursday.

Bayer shares have lost more than 10 per cent since Monsanto was ordered on Aug 10 to pay US$289 million in damages in the first of possibly thousands of US lawsuits over glyphosate-based weedkillers such as Roundup and Ranger Pro.

He reiterated the jury's verdict was inconsistent with the science-based conclusions of regulators and added that demand for glyphosate-based products remained strong.

When asked whether Bayer would consider settling cases out of court, he said: "We will vigorously defend this case and all upcoming cases."

Second-quarter results, due on Sept 5, would include provisioning for legal defence costs but no money would at that point be set aside for any possible future damages, finance chief Wolfgang Nickl added. 

REUTERS

