You are here

Home > Consumer

Beckham's Guild Esports jumps in London trading debut

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 4:49 PM

af_david-beckham_021020.jpg
Guild Esports, which counts retired soccer star David Beckham among its investors, gains as much as 13 per cent in its London debut after raising £20 million pounds (S$35.2 million), riding the surging popularity of online gaming tournaments.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Guild Esports, which counts retired soccer star David Beckham among its investors, gains as much as 13 per cent in its London debut after raising £20 million pounds (S$35.2 million), riding the surging popularity of online gaming tournaments.

The stock was trading at nine pence at 8.15am in London, up from the issue price of eight pence. The initial public offering (IPO) values Guild at £41.2 million, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The fan base for e-sports is growing at a blistering pace, with video-game competitions already attracting a bigger audience than some physical sports championships, like Wimbledon and the Tour de France, the company said. While coronavirus-induced social-distancing measures have hit live attendance of sports events, online gaming has had no such restrictions to contend with.

New businesses have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic that capitalise on the changes in habits brought about by the lockdown, says Anthony Brockbank, corporate partner at Fieldfisher LLP a legal adviser on the IPO, in emailed comments. He expects more transactions in the e-sport space as interest in at-home leisure activities grows.

Guild, which will become the first e-sports franchise to join the London Stock Exchange, plans to set up and field teams of players to compete in four online games: Fortnite, CS:Go, Rocket League and FIFA. Proceeds from the share placing will be used to recruit gamers, invest in its brand and expand.

SEE ALSO

Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group's unusual IPO process

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company, established in September 2019, is also counting on Mr Beckham to use his global influence and following to support its brand and business. Shareholders including Blue Star Capital, which holds a 5.95 per cent stake, have entered into a 12-month lock-in period.

Late last year, Counter-Strike world champions Astralis Group became the first pure-play e-sports team to float, raising 150 million kroner (S$32.2 million) in Copenhagen. The global e-sports market was estimated to be worth US$1.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand to nearly US$2 billion by 2022. That being said, Astralis's stock has fallen by about half since listing in December.

The wider gaming sector is heating up this year, with at least four other companies looking to go public. Mobile casino app maker Huuuge and computer game studio People Can Fly Group have filed prospectuses with the Polish regulator to sell shares this year, while Czech game maker Bohemia Interactive is weighing an IPO.

Activity in the sector has also extended to more old-fashioned games. A company, founded by four-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, which enables users to learn and play the board game, has applied to list on the Merkur Market in Oslo.

Zeus Capital and Mirabaud Securities are arranging Guild's offering.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 04:27 PM
Transport

Malaysia Airlines reaching out lessors, creditors as it plans urgent restructuring

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it has reached out to lessors, creditors and key suppliers as the...

Oct 2, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

[TOKYO] Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a...

Oct 2, 2020 04:11 PM
Garage

Fintech startup RootAnt bags nearly US$1.5m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED fintech startup RootAnt has bagged almost US$1.5 million in a seed funding round led by...

Oct 2, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trial in Japan, in talks with US

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while...

Oct 2, 2020 03:48 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

[SINGAPORE] The woman sued for defamation, that was ruled in favour of a surgeon on appeal, lacked "good faith" when...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.