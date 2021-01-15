You are here

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 11:29 AM
BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by Robinsons Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre, The Business Times has learnt.
DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by Robinsons Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre, The Business Times has learnt.

Robinsons used to occupy three floors spanning 85,000 square feet (sq ft) at Raffles City...

