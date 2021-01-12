You are here

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 9:38 PM

Billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
[WASHINGTON] Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement Tuesday from the Las Vegas Sands company.

Adelson, a supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump, was 87.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," the statement said.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for