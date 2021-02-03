 Blackstone enters exclusive talks for Fancl Asia unit: sources, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Consumer

Blackstone enters exclusive talks for Fancl Asia unit: sources

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 4:20 PM

af_blackstone_030221.jpg
Blackstone Group is in exclusive talks to acquire Japanese skincare brand Fancl's Asia business outside its home country, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Blackstone Group is in exclusive talks to acquire Japanese skincare brand Fancl's Asia business outside its home country, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CMC Holdings is working with adviser Morgan Stanley and is seeking more than US$600 million for the business, Bloomberg News has reported. The Hong Kong-based company aims to conclude a deal in the first quarter.

Addressing the problem of parallel imports is among crucial factors for a deal to proceed, one of the people said. The term refers to discounted Fancl Japan products that end up being sold in geographies covered under the Fancl Asia licence.

Deliberations are ongoing, and the seller could decide to engage other potential suitors if the exclusive talks fall apart, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. An external representative for CMC declined to comment. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.

Fancl's skincare products and nutritional supplements are marketed as being free from preservatives and other chemicals. The Japanese firm was founded in 1981, according to its website.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CMC Holdings, owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Christopher Chan and his wife, has been Fancl's exclusive distributor for Asia outside Japan since 1996, Fancl Corp filings show. CMC operates over 240 Fancl stores across Asia outside Japan, including more than 190 in China. It employs about 1,300 people and had annual revenue of more than US$250 million last year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Edtech startup Cialfo extends Series A funding to US$15m

Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws, eyes expansion

Yoma Strategic, Memories Group issue business updates in wake of Myanmar coup

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: judge

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Front-line Covid-19 fighters named Singaporean of the Year 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 04:54 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 17 imported and one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Feb 3), taking Singapore's total to...

Feb 3, 2021 04:49 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied at the open on Wednesday, building on the previous session's strong gains...

Feb 3, 2021 04:40 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eked out fresh gains on Wednesday, in line with a global advance and extending a rally...

Feb 3, 2021 04:02 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close higher for a third straight day

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as auto shares were boosted by reports of a...

Feb 3, 2021 03:56 PM
Real Estate

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

SIX shophouses at Joo Chiat Place has been sold for prices ranging from S$2.65 million to S$2.72 million.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations

Australia's cash rate seen near zero for several years: Lowe

Hot stock: Oceanus hits record high of 6.9 S cents amid Reddit speculation

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for