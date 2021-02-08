Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it had bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2 million (S$46.1 million) completing the break-up of Philip Green's fallen empire.

Like rival Asos' purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

REUTERS