 Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Consumer

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 4:15 PM

yq-boohoo-210802.jpg
British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it had bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2 million (S$46.1 million) completing the break-up of Philip Green's fallen empire.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it had bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2 million (S$46.1 million) completing the break-up of Philip Green's fallen empire.

Like rival Asos' purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Diamonds forecast to regain pre-pandemic sparkle in 2022-2024

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

Singtel launches zero-rated gaming bundles for 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

Chinese sauce maker Salion seeks up to US$400m in sale

Hot stock: mm2 Asia sinks 17.5% after news of potential investor, proposed rights issue

Unrelenting bird flu spread sparks egg shortages in South Korea

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 59,721.

Feb 8, 2021 03:49 PM
Technology

China's US$160b livestreaming app for 'ordinary people'

[BEIJING] On Lu Kaigang's feed, sheets of tarp are transformed into haute couture as China's mountainous backdrop...

Feb 8, 2021 03:36 PM
Consumer

Diamonds forecast to regain pre-pandemic sparkle in 2022-2024

[JOHANNESBURG] Diamond jewellery demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels between 2022 and 2024, with China...

Feb 8, 2021 03:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades ISDN to 'hold' as short-term positives priced in

CGS-CIMB has downgraded ISDN Holdings to "hold" from "add", with an unchanged target price of S$0.72.

Feb 8, 2021 03:29 PM
Consumer

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

[SHANGHAI] Chinese unable to re-unite with loved ones this Lunar New Year are sending them a taste of home instead,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

Can national digital IDs benefit both citizens and businesses?

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for