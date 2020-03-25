You are here

Home > Consumer

Boost from e-commerce blunts coronavirus hit on Nike's China sales

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 7:12 AM

nz_nike_250346.jpg
Nike's quarterly profits dropped following a rare sales decline in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, a hit offset somewhat by higher online sales in that market, the company announced Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Nike's quarterly profits dropped following a rare sales decline in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, a hit offset somewhat by higher online sales in that market, the company announced Tuesday.

The sporting goods giant, which had garnered double-digit revenue growth in China for 22 straight quarters, suffered a five per cent drop in sales in the country in the quarter ending February 29, falling to US$1.5 billion.

During the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in China, 75 per cent of Nike-owned stores were closed in the country, but that hit was blunted by a 30 per cent jump in digital sales, the company said.

With the virus waning in the country where it first appeared, the company said nearly 80 per cent of its Nike and affiliated stores in China are currently open.

However, on March 16 Nike shuttered all its Nike-owned stores outside China, Japan and Korea due to coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

Banks, regulators move to protect customers from wave of coronavirus scams in UK, US

The company, which has extensive marketing and sponsorship ventures in pro sports, also is navigating a marketing environment in which professional sports leagues have been suspended and the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed for a year.

Net income overall came in at US$847 million, down 23 per cent from the year-ago period.

Revenues were US$10.1 billion, up five per cent, with the company scoring higher sales in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific/Latin America.

AFP

Consumer

iFly Singapore's tenants get 6-month rental reduction

Singapore shuts all bars and entertainment venues as authorities step up measures against Covid-19

British supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing

Puma sets short-time work for 1,400 staff

Vulnerable groups get priority shopping hour at Singapore supermarkets

Brewers and distilleries are hit hard by the pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 07:18 AM
Life & Culture

Smelling a rat: How rodents sniff out fake beggars

[WASHINGTON] Like people, rats cooperate with one another and give food to those in need, but how can they be sure...

Mar 25, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

[MAPUTO] Sixty-four migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday, crammed inside a freight container in the...

Mar 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Banks, regulators move to protect customers from wave of coronavirus scams in UK, US

[LONDON] UK banks are stepping up fraud prevention measures to protect customers from scammers eager to exploit the...

Mar 25, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to US$250b

[LONDON] Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as...

Mar 25, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Euro zone mulls 2% of GDP credit from bailout fund to fight coronavirus

[BRUSSELS] Euro zone finance ministers broadly backed on Tuesday an idea that governments might apply for a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.