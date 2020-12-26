You are here

Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 10:00 AM

nz_modernavax_261234.jpg
A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Friday, citing the doctor.
PHOTO: AFP

Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center,...

