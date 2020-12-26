Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[NEW YORK] A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Friday, citing the doctor.
Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes