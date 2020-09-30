You are here

Home > Consumer

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 7:29 PM

file7c9owretanr12odcmo3a.jpg
British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.

Morrisons said it was recruiting the additional workers to process customer orders from over 50 stores, covering most of the United Kingdom's major cities and many towns.

All of Britain's big four grocers - market leader Tesco , Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - are adding capacity to their online home delivery operations to meet increased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Online shopping has gone from around 7 per cent of the total UK grocery market at the start of the crisis to about 15 per cent currently and pure online player Ocado reckons it could reach 30 per cent over the next few years.

Last month Amazon expanded its relationship with Morrisons so Prime members have access to its full range on the internet giant's main website.

SEE ALSO

OCBC partners SOCASH to offer cash withdrawal at over 1,500 shops

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Amazon and Morrisons have had a tie-up since 2016 and have been steadily growing their links, leading to speculation that the US group could even emerge as a possible bidder for Britain's No 4 supermarket chain.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Caesars to buy William Hill for £2.9b in sports-betting drive

Thailand eyes 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5%

Surging prices turn pork into luxury holiday gift in China

General Atlantic invests 36.8b rupees in Ambani retail unit

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

Amazon defends warehouse safety following report on injuries

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to unilaterally lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will unilaterally lift border restrictions to visitors from Australia - excluding Victoria...

Sep 30, 2020 07:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Aoxin Q&M in talks with third party for 'possible transaction' of its wholly owned unit

CATALIST-listed Aoxin Q&M Dental Group said in a regulatory update on Wednesday that it is currently in...

Sep 30, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture ventures into fintech industry in partnership with Ooway Technology

CATALIST-LISTED kitchen equipment supplier Kitchen Culture Holdings is partnering Ooway Technology to offer services...

Sep 30, 2020 06:44 PM
Stocks

STI dips after 'train wreck' US presidential debate

SINGAPORE shares fell in tandem with several regional markets after what some called a "train wreck" US presidential...

Sep 30, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Philippine government seeks 540b peso budget support from central bank

[MANILA] The Philippine government has sought 540 billion pesos (S$15.26 billion) in funding support from the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.