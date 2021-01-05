You are here

Home > Consumer

British grocery sales hit record 11.7b pounds in December: Kantar

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 4:31 PM

file7dql8onu501fm4y38c4.jpg
December was the busiest month ever for British supermarkets as tightening Covid-19 restrictions and the closure of restaurants, bars and cafés meant shoppers spent 11.7 billion pounds (S$20.1 billion) on groceries.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] December was the busiest month ever for British supermarkets as tightening Covid-19 restrictions and the closure of restaurants, bars and cafés meant shoppers spent 11.7 billion pounds (S$20.1 billion) on groceries, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said take-home grocery sales rose 11.4 per cent year-on-year over the 12 weeks to Dec 27 - a period spanning both the November national lockdown in England and Christmas.

"December is always an incredibly busy time for supermarkets, but take-home grocery shopping is usually supplemented by celebrations in restaurants, pubs and bars - with 4 billion (pounds) spent on food and drink, excluding alcohol, out of the home during the normal festive month," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

"This year, almost all those meals were eaten at home and retailers stepped up monumentally to meet the surge in demand," he said.

Kantar said digital orders accounted for 12.6 per cent of grocery spend during December, compared with 7.4 per cent in December 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Morrisons was the best performer of Britain's big four grocers with sales up 13.1 per cent year-on-year over the 12 weeks.

Its market share moved up by 0.1 percentage points to 10.4 per cent, its highest level since June 2019.

Market leader Tesco saw sales growth of 11.1 per cent, followed by No. 2 Sainsbury's with growth of 10.7 per cent.

Walmart-owned Asda, the No. 3, was again the laggard with growth of 7.8 per cent.

Kantar said grocery inflation was 1.3 per cent for the 12-week period, with prices rising fastest in markets such as canned colas, fresh pork and chilled deserts while falling in vegetables, fresh beef and bread.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

Tokopedia neatly channels Indonesia's potential

Qantas reopens ticket sales for international flights from July

Singapore retail sales decline eases to 1.9% in Nov, boosted by mega sales like Singles' Day

Drugmakers kick off 2021 with 500 US price hikes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 04:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares inch higher as oil, retail stocks jump

[FRANKFURT] European shares edged up on Tuesday, lifted by oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new...

Jan 5, 2021 04:32 PM
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks more views on draft code for providers of telco, media services

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has launched a second public consultation to seek views on a draft...

Jan 5, 2021 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains on Tuesday on continued optimism about the economic recovery, while...

Jan 5, 2021 04:19 PM
Transport

Foxconn to make electric SUVs with Byton

[BEIJING] Cash-strapped Chinese startup Byton, Apple assembler Foxconn and the Nanjing Economic and Technological...

Jan 5, 2021 04:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Swelling Iraqi oil sales mean trouble for Opec+ output talks

[BAGHDAD] Iraq boosted crude exports in December and may have exceeded its Opec+ output quota, which could...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for