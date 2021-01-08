You are here

Home > Consumer

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 8:27 PM

AK_ms_0801.jpg
Retailer Marks and Spencer suffered a slump in overall trade ahead of Christmas as virus restrictions slashed visits to UK stores, offsetting solid sales of food online, it said Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Retailer Marks and Spencer suffered a slump in overall trade ahead of Christmas as virus restrictions slashed visits to UK stores, offsetting solid sales of food online, it said Friday.

Total sales sank 8.4 per cent to £2.8 billion (S$5.04 billion) in its third quarter to Dec 26, compared with the same period a year earlier, M&S said in a statement.

The company, which last year axed 7,000 jobs due to the virus fallout, said clothing and household goods tumbled by a quarter in the pre-Christmas trading period.

Sales of food however rose 2.2 per cent, helped by the performance of its popular Christmas product ranges.

Food also enjoyed strong sales as a result of a tie-up with online supermarket Ocado, which has experienced booming demand during the pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Given the on-off restrictions and distortions in demand patterns our trading was robust over the Christmas period," said chief executive Steve Rowe.

"More importantly beneath the Covid clouds we saw a very strong performance from the food business, including Ocado Retail, and a further acceleration of clothing and home online." He cautioned that the outlook remains "very challenging" after Britain toughened its Covid-19 restrictions this week in response to surging infections, with England and Scotland going back into a weeks-long lockdown.

Added to the gloom, Mr Rowe warned that new rules arising from Britain's Brexit trade deal with the European Union would "significantly impact" business in the Czech Republic, Ireland and France.

"The free trade agreement with the EU means we will not incur tariffs on our core UK sales," Mr Rowe said.

"However potential tariffs on part of our range exported to the EU, together with very complex administrative processes, will significantly impact our businesses in Ireland, the Czech Republic and our franchise business in France which we are actively working to mitigate." Britain finally left the European Union's single market and customs union on Dec 31, after a last-gasp trade deal.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

South Korea unveils inflatable isolation ward for Covid-19 patients

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB maintains 'add' on Dairy Farm, raises TP to US$5.50

OUE closes Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after two staff contract Covid-19

Temasek-backed biotech firm Abbisko raises US$123m from Carlyle, Warburg

Big tech show, now virtual, aims for digital connections

Las Vegas Sands CEO takes leave for cancer treatment

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 07:50 PM
Technology

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

[LONDON] UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove...

Jan 8, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 8, 2021 06:28 PM
Consumer

South Korea unveils inflatable isolation ward for Covid-19 patients

[SEOUL] South Korean researchers say they have designed an inflatable "negative pressure" ward for isolating and...

Jan 8, 2021 06:17 PM
Stocks

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

THE Straits Times Index (STI) recorded tremendous gains of 86.22 points or 2.97 per cent to 2,993.19 on Friday,...

Jan 8, 2021 05:56 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

OCBC has appointed Helen Wong as its new group chief executive officer (CEO) from April 15.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Indian sari pioneer Satya Paul dies at 78

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for