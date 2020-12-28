British tourists sneak out of Swiss ski resort

Get our introductory offer at only
[GENEVA] Hundreds of British tourists forced into quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier fled in the night rather than seeing their holidays go downhill, the local municipality said Sunday.
Around 200 of the 420 or so affected British tourists in the luxury Alpine ski station quit...
