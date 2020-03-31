You are here

Home > Consumer

Businesses with 'food shop licences' not subject to ban: police

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 4:33 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sgKellyNgBT

BUSINESSES with "food shop licences" can continue operations so long as safe-distancing measures are in place and their premises are not used for live entertainment, the Singapore police said on Tuesday.

Clearing the air after the authorities' recent order that all bars and entertainment venues be shut sparked confusion among operators, the police said the closure order – which kicked in last Thursday on March 27 and will last until the end of April – applies to establishments that do not have valid food shop licences from the Singapore Food Agency, but have been licensed to provide public entertainment.

These include nightclubs, discos, cabarets, karaoke lounges, bars with ancillary live entertainment, bars, and pubs.

The Business Times reported last Thursday that some operators were perplexed by the new order, as they were unsure if their outlets were considered "bars". Many establishments that look like bars to consumers are in fact licensed otherwise. For instance, archetypal watering holes such as Harry's and Brewerkz are operating under "restaurant" licences.

In its statement on Tuesday, the police clarified that establishments licensed as restaurants, snack bars and counters, canteens, coffee shops and eating houses, as well as foodcourts, are "assessed to be outlets where the sale of food and beverages is the primary function" and can continue operations. However, all forms of public entertainment at these premises must be suspended, until April 30.

SEE ALSO

Wind-power industry heads for record year 

Consumer

Huawei posts 5.6% rise in 2019 profit, smallest increase in 3 years

Newlat agrees to buy Italian dairy group Centrale Latte d'Italia

Empty store shelves spur Brits to grow their own vegetables

Bacon left out of surge beef and eggs are getting from lockdowns

US grocers add plexiglass sneeze guards to protect cashiers from coronavirus

Visa transaction volumes hurt as coronavirus crisis deepens

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI has a positive end to its worst quarter since 2008

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed higher on Tuesday after official Chinese factory data for March beat...

Mar 31, 2020 05:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wind-power industry heads for record year 

[COPENHAGEN] What was meant to be a year that blew the wind energy industry well past its previous record for...

Mar 31, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 22.01...

Mar 31, 2020 04:43 PM
Transport

American Airlines to ask for US$12b in government relief: WSJ

[WASHINGTON] American Airlines will seek US$12 billion in government assistance to steer the carrier through the...

Mar 31, 2020 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend gains

[LONDON] European stock markets rose in early deals Tuesday, extending gains won in the previous session, as traders...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.