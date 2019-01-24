You are here

Home > Consumer

BuzzFeed to cut 15% of jobs in latest digital media retrenchment

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 8:38 AM

SL_buzzfeed _240119_46.jpg
BuzzFeed, a pioneering site that spans hard news, personality quizzes and listicle-style features, was long seen as a way for journalism to prosper in a post-print era.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] BuzzFeed Inc is eliminating 15 per cent of its headcount across the company, the latest pullback for digital-media sites dealing with a challenging advertising market.

As it trims staff, BuzzFeed has been examining the "the evolving economics of digital platforms," chief executive officer Jonah Peretti said in a memo to employees. "We've developed a good understanding of where we can consolidate our teams, focus in on the content that is working, and achieve the right cost structure."

The cutbacks are part of a wave of media layoffs. Verizon Communications Inc said earlier Wednesday that it would be cutting about 7 per cent of its digital-media operations, a business that includes AOL, Yahoo and the Huffington Post. Gannett Inc also has been laying off journalists from its collection of newspapers.

BuzzFeed, a pioneering site that spans hard news, personality quizzes and listicle-style features, was long seen as a way for journalism to prosper in a post-print era. But growth alone hasn't been enough to ensure success, Mr Peretti said in his memo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

‘DISAPPOINTING'

"The restructuring we are undertaking will reduce our costs and improve our operating model so we can thrive and control our own destiny, without ever needing to raise funding again," he said. "These changes will allow us to be the clear winner in the market as the economics of digital media continue to improve."

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the cuts, saying they would amount to about 250 jobs.

In his memo, Mr Peretti promised to share more about the company's plans in the next few days.

"Even though I'm confident this is the right business decision, it is upsetting and disappointing," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Real Madrid beats Man Utd as world soccer’s richest club

Is there a 'circular' solution to the world's food problems?

P&G confident of payoff from Gillette's 'Me Too' ad

China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

Tokyo to turn famed fish market into conference centre

Third former Tesco director cleared of fraud over 2014 scandal

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

SL_imas_240119_3.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

sl_oil_220119_36 (1).jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening