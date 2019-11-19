You are here

Home > Consumer

Cadbury candy maker sees ‘no stopping of growth’ in demand

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 11:24 AM

AK_cdb_1911.jpg
Indonesia may have lost its position as the world's third-biggest cocoa producer because of slumping output, but its large population means the country is now an increasingly important market for chocolate, according to Mondelez International Inc.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia may have lost its position as the world's third-biggest cocoa producer because of slumping output, but its large population means the country is now an increasingly important market for chocolate, according to Mondelez International Inc.

The owner of Cadbury and Toblerone brands sees chocolate consumption expanding strongly in Southeast Asia's top economy, according to President Director of PT Mondelez Indonesia Sachin Prasad. One example is sales growth of 36 per cent annually for Cadbury chocolate in the past three years, he said in an interview, and he expects sales to expand by more than 40 per cent this year.

The comments from Mondelez echo those from other executives from Olam International Ltd to the International Cocoa Organization at a conference in Bali last week, who forecast strong consumption, especially in Asia, at a time of tight supply. The outlook for robust demand has helped push prices in New York to the highest level since May 2018.

"People are spending a lot of time in commute, in traffic and everything, and lesser time is available for a proper meal," Mr Prasad said on Friday. "They're engaging a little more time at their snack, so the number of snacking occasions is going up. There's no stopping of growth" for chocolate overall, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Price is still an issue. To address that, Mondelez plans to sell more affordable chocolate -- at about one-third of the cheapest products in Indonesia -- to entice more consumer groups, Prasad said. In Asia, he sees Japan as one of the strong markets, driven mostly by local chocolate makers. The market is "very big, very mature, very evolved, and the moment that the consumer accepted the health benefits, it took a big upswing," he said.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia allows nine companies to resume nickel ore exports

Cocoa bean output in Indonesia has shrunk by more than half in the past decade as farmers battle disease and ageing trees, and switch to more profitable crops such as palm oil. That's turned the nation into a bean importer from major exporter. The ICCO estimates that the country may produce 220,000 tons of beans this year, making it only the world's sixth-largest grower.

The country bought a record amount of beans from overseas in 2018, and imports may rise further this year on higher grindings, according to the Cocoa Industry Association in May.

To fix that, the Agriculture Ministry plans to start a long-term program to boost production to about 1.4 million tonnes by 2024 and to 2 million tons by 2045. Prasad called on cocoa stakeholders to work together to increase output. "If many parties can come together, the needle moves," he said.

Cocoa futures in New York for March delivery fell for the first time in seven days on Monday, declining 0.6 per cent to US$2,664 a ton.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

In the deserts of Dubai, salmon farming thrives

Battle for China's meatless market heats up

California sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting minors

Singapore and HK affluent spending less, holding more cash

SoftBank to combine Yahoo Japan with Line messenger

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Banking & Finance

KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups as it seeks bids for Goodpack: sources

[SINGAPORE] KKR & Co has tapped Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and buyout groups including...

Nov 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Consumer

In the deserts of Dubai, salmon farming thrives

[DUBAI] from a control room in the middle of Dubai's desert, Norway's sunrises and sunsets and the cool currents of...

Nov 19, 2019 11:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia signs critical minerals research pact with US

[MELBOURNE] Australia's minerals agency has signed a deal with its US counterpart to jointly develop a better...

Nov 19, 2019 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

Smoke haze blankets Sydney as bushfire threat rises

[SYDNEY] Sydney was shrouded in dangerous haze on Tuesday as smoke from bushfires blazing along Australia's eastern...

Nov 19, 2019 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says campus protesters must surrender

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's chief executive said on Tuesday that protesters occupying a city centre university had no...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly