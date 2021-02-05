 Carlsberg expects operating profit to grow by 3-10% in 2021, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Carlsberg expects operating profit to grow by 3-10% in 2021

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 2:53 PM

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Friday reported fourth-quarter sales slightly below expectations and said it expects operating profit to grow between 3 per cent to 10 per cent in 2021.
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Friday reported fourth-quarter sales slightly below expectations and said it expects operating profit to grow between 3 per cent to 10 per cent in 2021.

"While the pandemic is not yet behind us and we don't know how long it will remain a challenge in 2021, we believe that Carlsberg will emerge even stronger from the crisis," chief executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the fourth quarter came in at 12.5 billion Danish crowns (S$2.69 billion), just below the 13.1 billion estimated by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

