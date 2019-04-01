You are here

Home > Consumer

Cell phone 'Tower of Babel' highlights China e-waste problem

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190401_KELTOWER1_3739270.jpg
Above: Artist Shen Bolun's sculpture is made of discarded mobile phones and shaped like a cell tower.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20190401_KELTOWER1_3739270.jpg
Above: Shen working on the installation which is displayed at a busy mall in Beijing.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

A CHINESE artist on Saturday unveiled a sculpture made of discarded mobile phones and shaped like a cell tower in a bid to highlight the problem of electronic waste.

The phones were rigged to a metal frame and synchronised so their screens would flash in various colours.

"The inspiration of my tower comes from the Tower of Babel in the Bible," artist Shen Bolun told AFP, referring to the origin story explaining why people speak different languages.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Displayed in a busy shopping mall in Beijing, the sculpture attracted scores of curious bystanders who stopped to take photos of the exhibit.

"I originally thought environmental protection is waste sorting, but I didn't realise cellphones could be recycled and used again," said primary school student Li Jiaxing, who was viewing the artwork with his mother.

"After seeing this tower, I decided to donate my old cellphone here to make use of its remaining value."

China's waste from computers, mobile phones, and other electronics will reach 15.4 million tonnes by 2020, said environmental group Greenpeace, which organised the display.

As a leading manufacturer and consumer of electronic goods, China was a logical place to launch an e-waste recycling and reduction campaign, the group said.

Old electronic devices contain large amounts of metal that have economic value, said Greenpeace project manager Jiang Zhuoshan.

"If these metals are recycled, we can reduce mining and damaging the environment," she added.

But there are still many barriers - many are either unfamiliar with the recycling procedures or have privacy concerns about the prospect of someone else handling their personal devices. AFP

Consumer

Mystery owner auctions US$26m of wines in HK

UK pub chain bans mobile phones, laptops and tablets

Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging mat

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

H&M stock surges as Q1 profit beats estimates on fewer discounts

Spycam crimes threaten hidden camera industry in South Korea

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening