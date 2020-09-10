You are here

Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will shut down

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 9:24 PM

Century 21 Stores, an iconic New York off-price department store chain, filed for bankruptcy Thursday with plans to shut down, adding to the retail industry carnage exacerbated by the pandemic.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

The retailer will hold going out of business sales at its 13 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, according to a company statement. The company listed assets and liabilities of as much as US$500 million each in its bankruptcy petition.

"The decision follows nonpayment by the company's insurance providers of approximately US$175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption such as that experienced as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic," the company said in the statement.

BLOOMBERG

