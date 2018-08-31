You are here

Home > Consumer

Changing tastes whipsaw fashion fortunes

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180831_ORTEGA_3547863.jpg
Bernard Arnault (left) of LVMH is worth US$79.3 billion while Amancio Ortega of Inditex SA is worth US$69.7 billion.
PHOTOS: THE WASHINGTON POST, AFP

London

BERNARD Arnault and Amancio Ortega are both major shareholders of multinational fashion businesses, and the only European citizens today with more than US$50 billion to their names.

Their fortunes, though, are diverging amid growing demand for luxury goods and low growth among fast-fashion retailers.

Mr Ortega, 82, the Spanish founder of Zara-owner Inditex SA, has seen his wealth drop by more than 7 per cent this year to US$69.7 billion, including a US$3.5 billion fall on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Arnault, 69, chairman of Paris-based luxury goods-maker LVMH, is worth US$79.3 billion, after a 25 per cent increase in 2018, which saw him overtake Mr Ortega as Europe's richest person.

Fuelled by demand from China, the luxury goods market will grow as much as 8 per cent this year to 281 billion euros (S$448 billion), according to a June report from Bain & Co. Fashion retailers with brick-and-mortar shops like Inditex face more competition from online rivals as consumers feel more comfortable receiving clothes at home.

"For mass-market fashion, the peak margins are in the rear-view mirror," said Charles Allen, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. "With the luxury brands, the margins seem more resilient."

Shares of Inditex tumbled 5.7 percent on Wednesday, the most in more than six months, after Morgan Stanley analysts Geoff Ruddell and Amy Curry cut their recommendation on the stock to underweight, the equivalent of sell.

"Inditex is still a world-class retailer, but its investment proposition has been weakening for some years," the analysts wrote.

Changing consumer tastes and behaviours are reordering the rankings for other billionaires.

Giorgio Armani, the founder of his eponymous Milan-based fashion house, has added 11 per cent to his fortune this year.

The wealth of Stefan Persson, the largest shareholder of Inditex rival Hennes & Mauritz AB, has tumbled 25 per cent to US$14.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg index.

Philip Green, majority owner of Arcadia Group, the UK's largest closely held clothing retailer, has seen his fortune slide almost 9 per cent to US$2.9 billion. "While fast fashion had a huge run obviously, luxury is really coming back," Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann, CEO of New York-based fashion house Derek Lam International LLC, said in May.

"Young women are much more knowledgeable about quality." BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Nestle wants your DNA

Singapore's plastic recycling rate only 6%; inconvenience one of reasons for not recycling

Obsession with the Olsen twins lives on

A suitcase with cult status for millennials

TFG to open retail brand in Australia, test appetite outside Africa

Panasonic to move UK headquarters on Brexit fears

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

skyline.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening