You are here

Home > Consumer

Cheap eggs get a boost from Australia's stagnant wages

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 7:38 AM

AK_egg_0603.jpg
A slumping property market and stagnant pay packets are good news for at least one staple food in Australia - eggs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PERTH] A slumping property market and stagnant pay packets are good news for at least one staple food in Australia - eggs.

Consumption jumped more than 6 per cent to 6 billion in the year ending June 2018, or 245 eggs a year for every woman, man and child, according to industry group Australian Eggs. While that's still short of one a day, the growth compares with declines in beef and chicken consumption.

A main reason for the increase is simply affordability, according to Rowan McMonnies, the managing director of Australian Eggs. Prices of other farm products such as flour and vegetables have risen as a drought cut supply in the most-populous eastern states.

"It is a great way to put food on the table," he said in an interview. A dozen caged eggs cost about A$3 (US$2.10) in Australia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

High household debt, weak wage growth and tumbling property prices are placing pressure on Australians. The central bank on Tuesday kept interest rates unchanged amid signs consumers are hunkering down.

The growth in egg consumption isn't limited to Australia. Americans produced enough eggs in January alone to get to the moon and halfway back if you stacked them together and are projected to eat 279 each in 2019, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That would be the highest since 1973.

Egg consumption has also been boosted by a reassessment of their cholesterol levels by health professionals. Around two decades ago when the cholesterol level in eggs was considered a problem, annual Australian consumption was around 191 eggs a person. New diets are trending toward whole foods and nutrient-dense eggs fit the bill, McMonnies said.

In comparison to eggs, consumption of chicken, the most-eaten meat in Australia, declined 3.3 per cent to an estimated 47.2 kilograms per person in 2017/18 and is forecast to drop again in 2018-19 to 45.5 kilograms per person, according to the government forecaster. Beef and veal consumption dropped 6.3 per cent to 23.8 kilograms a person in 2017-18 and is forecast to drop every year through to at least 2023-24.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

White meat or dark? UK farmers had it all worked out, until now

Adidas executive sentenced to jail for bribing basketball players

Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index

Urban Outfitters starts 2019 on frosty note, shares slip

Yum China banking on robot servers, AI menus to defy slowdown

Niger busts fake medicines lab

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening