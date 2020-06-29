You are here

Home > Consumer

Cheers! Irish pubs reopen as end of lockdown nears

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 5:04 PM

file7avc54b57hk1vq1dgq5.jpg
Pubs serving food as well as restaurants and hotels are permitted to open as the republic enters the penultimate stage of its plan to lift stay-at-home restrictions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Irish pubs unlock their doors and begin pouring pints on Monday, ending a 15-week dry spell forced by the nation's coronavirus lockdown.

Pubs serving food as well as restaurants and hotels are permitted to open as the republic enters the penultimate stage of its plan to lift stay-at-home restrictions.

All domestic travel restrictions were also lifted, as churches, hairdressers, cinemas and museums opened and mass gatherings of 50 indoors or 200 outdoors were permitted.

But anyone hoping to experience a heaving Irish pub will be disappointed.

Social distancing measures mean drinkers will have to stay seated, with a maximum stay of 105 minutes.

SEE ALSO

Scotch whisky makers alarmed by mooted US tariff hike

Ireland's 7,000 pubs shut their doors on the eve of St Patrick's Day, which is traditionally marked by street parades and carousing, two weeks before lockdown on March 28.

Anticipation for reopening is high.

"There is a pent-up public demand to return to the pub, mixed with some natural anxiety," said Padraig Cribben, of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland.

Pub industry organisations estimate some 2,000 of their members will open on Monday, while the rest await the final stage of the nation's scheme to reopen on July 20.

Ireland has seen 1,735 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, according to health department figures on Sunday.

Since peaking at 77 in a day in mid-April, the daily toll has dwindled to single digits in June, prompting the government to quicken its initial "roadmap" to reopen the nation.

The original five-phase plan was reduced to four phases, with shop and pub openings brought forward. Nearly all restrictions are now due to lift in July rather than August.

But chief medical officer Tony Holohan warned Saturday that a growing number of new infections are in the under-35 age bracket.

"This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups," he said.

"Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Two online casinos catering to Chinese exit the Philippines

Tencent, Primavera funding grocery app at US$3b value: sources

Companies use pandemic to shed weight of laggard brands

Bagged salads recalled after hundreds are sickened in the Midwest

Reopened stores bright spot for UK's stretched charity sector

Biolidics calls off US sale of Covid-19 test kits, to develop new kit with Aytu BioScience

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 04:57 PM
Real Estate

ADO Properties to acquire control of peer Consus Real Estate

[FRANKFURT] German property group ADO Properties exercised options to acquire control of domestic peer Consus Real...

Jun 29, 2020 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong

[BEIJING] Beijing said on Monday it will impose visa restrictions on US individuals with "egregious conduct" on Hong...

Jun 29, 2020 04:50 PM
Government & Economy

10 dead in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

[KARACHI] At least ten people were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday after the...

Jun 29, 2020 04:48 PM
Real Estate

UK mortgage approvals slump to new record low: BoE

[LONDON] British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in May, data from the Bank of England showed on...

Jun 29, 2020 04:43 PM
Consumer

Two online casinos catering to Chinese exit the Philippines

[MANILA] Two online casino operators that cater mostly to Chinese clients are exiting the Philippines, and more will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.