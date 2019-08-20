You are here

Home > Consumer

China’s appetite for Australia’s marbled beef is growing

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 3:03 PM

[NEW DELHI]  Australia has the opportunity to triple its exports of grain-fed beef to China by 2030 to satisfy the nation's growing appetite for the highly marbled meat, according to Rabobank Group.

Rising consumption in Asia, particularly in China, could drive a 65 per cent increase in Australian grain-fed beef exports to more than 500,000 tons in about a decade, the bank said in a report. Shipments to China alone could surge to almost 200,000 tons from about 50,000 tons now, it said.

China's demand for beef will keep expanding and with limited growth in local output, imports will play a larger role, according to senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird. While the backbone of the Australian beef industry will remain grass-based, grain feeding will become more important.

Consumers in Asian markets have a strong affinity with highly marbled, grain-fed beef as it suits their palate and cuisine. This type of meat may account for 20 per cent of China's beef imports by 2030, compared with an estimated 6 per cent now, given projections for income growth, per capita consumption and food service trends, according to the report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other major exporters such as the U.S. and Canada are also expected to increase shipments, but given the potential growth in the Chinese market, "there will be enough room for everyone," said Mr Gidley-Baird.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Estee Lauder sees no slowdown in China, forecasts robust fiscal 2020

French retailer Casino targets further 2b euros of asset sales

Li Ka-Shing's firm makes £2.7b bet pubs will survive Brexit

Foreign trash 'like treasure' in Indonesia's plastics village

Sony buying studio behind hit 'Spider-Man' video game

Disney whistleblower says revenue was inflated

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

nz_carrielam_200835.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says she hopes non-violent protest puts city on road to peace

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Aug 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HMI, Figtree Holdings, Hong Leong Asia, RE&S Holdings, PS Group

BankofSpore_KelvinTeo_2019.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly