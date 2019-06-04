You are here

Home > Consumer

China’s plan to boost baby formula output hits foreign suppliers

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 2:26 PM

[SYDNEY] A2 Milk Co. led stock market losses of US$875 million among infant-formula providers in Australia and New Zealand after China unveiled a plan to boost local output and reduce reliance on imports.

Under the new program, China aims to exceed 60per cent self-sufficiency for baby formula and improve the quality of domestic brands in its US$27 billion infant-formula industry. Authorities are seeking to bolster consumer confidence following a deadly milk scandal in 2008.

A2 Milk sank 11per cent to NZ$14.09 in trading in Wellington on Tuesday. That's its biggest drop since October, erasing NZ$1.26 billion (S$1.130 billion) in market value. In Sydney, Bellamy's Australia Ltd. lost 5.4per cent, or A$50 million (S$47.9 million), adding to Monday's 3.2 per cent drop. Blackmores Ltd. was down 1.3 per cent.

"For A2 Milk Company and Bellamy's, the risks are that their effective addressable market in China will shrink," Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Kierath said in a report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After tainted baby milk in China killed six children and poisoned 300,000 others more than a decade ago, distrust of local producers sent demand for overseas brands soaring. A2 Milk is among those pouring resources deeper into China to tap demand from smaller cities. Nestle SA's share of China's milk-formula market has quadrupled since the scandal to make it the clear leader.

Chinese baby formula makers jumped on Monday after the government released an action plan, with Yashili International Holdings Ltd. surging as much as 16 per cent in Hong Kong. Policymakers in Beijing are trying to reassure Chinese parents and boost local firms in the segment, which is expected to be worth about US$32 billion in 2023, according to Euromonitor International.

The newly announced plan doesn't entirely try to shut out foreign companies. It will support domestic dairy producers in acquiring or setting up overseas bases for milk supply, encourage foreign dairy firms to invest in China as well as tighten regulations on the milk-powder imports and online sales platforms.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Brazil suspends beef exports to China over 'atypical' mad cow case

Pricey Japan is best game in town for US casinos

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

Forever 21 exploring restructuring options as another retail giant struggles

Apple leaves iTunes behind as it harmonises software

China gymnast's brand returns to MSCI list and glory

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore continues climb with 13% growth in April: Monster.com

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening