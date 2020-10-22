You are here

Home > Consumer

China forecasts CNY pork supplies to be 30% higher

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

PORK supplies during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday in China, the world's top consumer, will be 30 per cent higher than a year ago, an agriculture official said on Wednesday, after significant efforts to rebuild a depleted hog herd.

The recovery of pig production, in addition to large pork imports and changes in consumer demand, would boost pork supplies by about 30 per cent year-on-year, reducing prices compared with last year, said Chen Guanghua, the deputy director of the veterinary bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, during a media briefing.

The CNY holiday is the nation's most important and pork is traditionally served at meals during reunion dinners when millions of families across the country congregate. It will begin on the evening of Feb 11, 2021.

Pig producers have built 12,500 new large-scale pig farms in the first three quarters of the year and restarted more than 13,000 empty farms, Wei Baigang, the head of the development and planning division of the ministry, said at the briefing.

SEE ALSO

Huawei, China firms said to seek curbs on Nvidia's Arm deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Wei said the recovery of the hog herd had been "better than expected" after African swine fever wiped out at least 40 per cent of China's pigs in 2019. China's agriculture ministry had set a goal last year of restoring the herd to 80 per cent of normal levels by the end of 2020.

Through September, pig stocks were 370 million, or 84 per cent of the level in 2017, before the disease hit, said Mr Wei, while breeding sows reached 38.22 million, or 86 per cent of 2017 levels. Pork prices have fallen for seven consecutive weeks as more pigs are slaughtered, added Mr Wei, dropping to 50.56 yuan (S$10.3) per kg. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

Australian retail sales drop in Sept as household goods give back gains

Travel operators will face a reckoning like the banks did

Honda reaches US$5m defective air bag settlement with Arizona

Purdue Pharma to pay US$8b to settle US opioid probe

Prada appoints diversity chief in bid to become more inclusive

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:22 AM
Technology

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

[PARIS] Looking like it was forged in apocalyptic fires, the diabolical ironclad beetle has a formidable reputation...

Oct 22, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

Honda reaches US$5m defective air bag settlement with Arizona

[ARIZONA] Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor's US units Wednesday in a probe into defective...

Oct 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant receives China approval for IPO in Shanghai

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group got the green light from China's securities watchdog for its initial public offering...

Oct 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Consumer

Purdue Pharma to pay US$8b to settle US opioid probe

[NEW YORK] Purdue Pharma has agreed to an US$8 billion settlement with the US Justice Department to resolve federal...

Oct 21, 2020 11:39 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Snapchat co-founders share US$2.7b windfall

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for