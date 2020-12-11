You are here

Home > Consumer

China toymaker joins global IPO first-day pop party with 112% jump

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 3:04 PM

AK_toy_1112.jpg
A Chinese maker of toys encased in "mystery boxes" is the latest company to join the global initial public offering (IPO) first-day pop party.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] A Chinese maker of toys encased in "mystery boxes" is the latest company to join the global initial public offering (IPO) first-day pop party.

Shares in Pop Mart International Group, whose offerings include rabbit figurines with monster teeth, jumped as much as 112 per cent on their debut on Friday, the second-best this year for IPOs over US$500 million in Hong Kong. That's a day after home rental platform Airbnb saw its valuation balloon to about US$100 billion on its trading debut in the US.

Flush with cash and hunting for yield as interest rates stay low, investors globally are flooding into new share sales in Asia and the US even as the year is drawing to a close.

This week saw Hong Kong's biggest IPO of the year, the US$3.5 billion float of JD Health International, surge as much as 76 per cent on its debut, a huge move for an offering of that size. The healthcare unit of China's No 2 e-commerce company JD.com has benefitted as more people have turned to online healthcare services during the pandemic.

As Pop Mart's Friday surge shows, the IPO rally in Asia has extended beyond hot tech and healthcare names. The scrapping of what would have been the world's biggest IPO in November - fintech giant Ant Group's US$35 billion listing - added to the flood of cash by releasing funds that had been locked up for that share sale and now needed a new home.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Pop Mart's case, China's faster emergence than other markets from the health crisis has focused investor attention on consumer names that should continue to be popular.

The Beijing-based firm raised US$674 million in an IPO which priced at the top of the range and stopped taking orders two days early because of overwhelming investor demand.

It makes toys with famous characters it designs or licenses from others, including Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter. One of its main products are "blind boxes", which contain a hidden figurine with one of its characters.

Another example of companies that investors have bought as benefitting from China's growth are in the real estate sector.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services jumped 26 per cent on its debut on Wednesday, the second-best performance ever for a property management firm raising more than US$100 million from its float.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 03:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's ringgit erases Covid-19 losses to rise to strongest since 2018

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's ringgit climbed to the strongest since July 2018, erasing its virus-fueled losses for the...

Dec 11, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, has been charged under the city's national...

Dec 11, 2020 02:47 PM
Life & Culture

China's trailblazing female comedians tackle taboos

[BEIJING] Strutting onstage with well-honed confidence, 23-year-old comedian Qiqi is part of a new wave of young,...

Dec 11, 2020 02:26 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on profit-taking Friday as few fresh cues for trade emerged...

Dec 11, 2020 02:20 PM
Transport

China leads auto industry recovery as sales top expectations

[BEIJING] China's vehicle sales are likely to hit 25 million units this year, an industry body said on Friday, as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

Disney+ to get flood of new shows; launching in Singapore on Feb 23

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Airbnb valuation surges past US$100b in biggest US IPO of the year

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for