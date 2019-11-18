You are here

Home > Consumer

China urges regions to speed up pig breeding ahead of Lunar New Year

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 11:33 AM

WH_pigs_181136.jpg
China's agriculture minister Han Changfu has told officials with nine regional governments to speed up their efforts to raise pig breeding numbers, while adding that supportive measures from Beijing are starting to take effect.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's agriculture minister Han Changfu has told officials with nine regional governments to speed up their efforts to raise pig breeding numbers, while adding that supportive measures from Beijing are starting to take effect.

According to some estimates, China's pig population has been cut by as much as half since August last year following an outbreak of African swine fever, leading to a surge in prices.

Worried about the political implications of a shortage of pork, China's most popular meat, Beijing has been trying to boost incentives for farmers to breed more hogs. It has also encouraged greater production of poultry and other types of meat.

In a notice on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Sunday, Han said a recovery in pork production was vital to stabilise prices, and local governments need to work to boost supplies in preparation for Lunar New Year celebrations in late January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials of nine southern regions were also ordered to properly implement central government measures to boost financial assistance and provide more land to pig farmers.

SEE ALSO

China's central bank warns on growth pressure, inflation views

But they should ensure that zoning restrictions on pig farms are properly implemented and do not extend beyond their original remit.

Efforts by several ministries to ease the burden on farmers and support the transport of pork supplies had already boosted market confidence, the China Daily quoted Han as saying at the meeting.

The wholesale price of pork in China stood at an average 48 yuan (S$9.33) per kilogram on Friday, the China Daily said, citing ministry data. It has fallen slightly since the start of the month but it remains 157 per cent higher than last year.

China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said this year that pork had an "irreplaceably important role" in maintaining economic and political stability in China.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Malaysian KFC operator's owner considers selling it

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan to merge with Line app operator

WhiteCoat to provide telehealth service to AIA Shield clients

PizzaExpress owner keeps lenders waiting for crucial debt talks

SoftBank's second Vision Fund starting life smaller than the first

Cannabis flameout looks almost as bad as the dotcom bust

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop weighed by gold stocks; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Monday with gold stocks dragging as investors pull back and await definitive...

Nov 18, 2019 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

China cuts key liquidity rate for first time since 2015

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank unexpectedly trimmed a key interbank lending rate on Monday, the first easing in the...

Nov 18, 2019 11:28 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as dealers eye trade talks, Hong Kong rallies

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Monday on broad optimism that China and the United States are close to a...

Nov 18, 2019 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

A cousin, tribal groups, Buddhists gather for the pope in Thailand

[BANGKOK] Pope's Francis's missionary cousin, tribal minority people from remote mountain villages and Buddhist...

Nov 18, 2019 11:24 AM
Consumer

Malaysian KFC operator's owner considers selling it

[KUALA LUMPUR] QSR Brands (M) Holdings' owners are considering a sale of the fast-food operator, which runs KFC and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly